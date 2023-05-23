Tuesday, May 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: brutal fight between a father and the referee in basketball in the USA.

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: brutal fight between a father and the referee in basketball in the USA.


close

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

It happened in a match of the quarry.

Fights in sports are normal, well, they happen all the time, but this one has a very different tone, since the fight was between one of the player’s parents and the referee.

It happened in a match of the quarry in USA, among the quintets of Team Robinson 2027-PINK and Blue Water Hurricanes.
(Piqué: the ‘ace’ that he has kept secret in case he has to sue Shakira) (Mourning in sports: national karate champion dies executed by hanging in Iran)

See also  Shield New York and Washington from possible protests over Trump's arrest

tremendous grab

The event occurred in the game of the category 13 and 14 years in the SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

It turns out that the father and the judge rebuked each other, but they couldn’t take it and they went to blows, given the passivity of the other attendees at the engagement.

The referee defended himself, as expected, sending his rival to the ground, in order to try to immobilize him, but they were separated by the other spectators.

Ultimately, Team Robinson 2027-PINK won the Blue Water Hurricanes 78-7, but the fight is a bad precedent.
(Piqué and Clara Chía: Ibai and ‘Kun’ reveal shocking details about the relationship)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #brutal #fight #father #referee #basketball #USA

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia opens “terrorism” investigation after repelling attack in Belgorod

Russia opens “terrorism” investigation after repelling attack in Belgorod

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result