Video: brutal fight between a father and the referee in basketball in the USA.

It happened in a match of the quarry.
Fights in sports are normal, well, they happen all the time, but this one has a very different tone, since the fight was between one of the player’s parents and the referee.
It happened in a match of the quarry in USA, among the quintets of Team Robinson 2027-PINK and Blue Water Hurricanes.
tremendous grab
The event occurred in the game of the category 13 and 14 years in the SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
It turns out that the father and the judge rebuked each other, but they couldn’t take it and they went to blows, given the passivity of the other attendees at the engagement.
The referee defended himself, as expected, sending his rival to the ground, in order to try to immobilize him, but they were separated by the other spectators.
Ultimately, Team Robinson 2027-PINK won the Blue Water Hurricanes 78-7, but the fight is a bad precedent.
Right here in Fort Wayne Indiana. Why is it ok to attack an official? When is it going to stop? This is why we don’t have officials! pic.twitter.com/NmF4cB7eiS
— Jeff Lytle (@jefflytle_37) May 21, 2023
