The Ecuadorian Jefferson Alexandr Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost) has dealt a double blow to the Tour de l’Ain by winning the second stage between Saint-Vulbas and Lagnieu, of 124 km and climbing to the first step of the general classification one day from the end of the aforementioned cycling event.

In a stage marked by rain and falls, Cepeda (El Playón de San Francisco, 25 years old), won the Australian in a pack between two Michael Storer (Groupama), who fell just across the finish line.

Both with a time of 2:18:11, with the French Kenny Elissonde (Lidl Trek) at 14 seconds and the Spanish Jesús Herrada twelfth at 37 seconds.

With this victory, Cepeda is the leader of the Tour de l’Ain with an advantage of 4 seconds over Storer and 10 over his British teammate E.F. Hugh Carthy, who suffered another fall in the descent of the last port when he was running away with the two runners who precede him in the general classification.

After a three-man breakaway that was annulled at the Col des Portes, another was formed at the same pass with Cepeda, Storer, Carthy and Elissonde.

The Australian took the lead, and the Briton fell into the sodden descent, losing his chances of victory. Cepeda and Storer arrived side by side at the finish line, even and exhausted, but the Ecuadorian was able to give the kidney blow for his third professional victory.

This Wednesday the third and final stage will be held between Oyonnax and Lelex Monts-Jura137 km and seven mountain difficulties.

