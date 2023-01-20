Video | British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined

Sunak was sitting in the car as a passenger without a seat belt. The fine for not wearing a seat belt can be up to one hundred pounds.

Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak was fined on Friday for not wearing a seat belt in a moving car.

This is reported by the British media and, among others, the news agency AFP.

“A video of a person who did not wear a seat belt while being a passenger in a moving car went viral on social media. A 42-year-old man from London has been fined by the police,” Lancashire Police said on Twitter.

The video was filmed in Lancashire, North West England.

Sunak published a video on his Instagram account on Thursday in which he is in a moving car without a seat belt. The video has since been removed from Instagram, but can be viewed at the link in this article.

According to Downing Street, Sunak’s mistake was a “momentary error of judgement”, writes the British The Guardian.

“Sunak accepts the fine and is sorry,” says Downing Street according to AFP.

The police did not say how big the fine was. The fine for not wearing a seat belt can be up to one hundred pounds. One hundred pounds is slightly more than 110 euros, If the matter goes to court, the fine can rise to up to 500 pounds, says BBC. Since Sunak accepted the fine, the matter will not go to court.

This is the second time that Sunak has been fined while in the government. In April, he, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson were fined for violating the corona restrictions. Boris Johnson had organized a birthday party in June 2020 when gatherings of people were restricted.