Video | “Britain’s loneliest sheep” found a new home in Scotland

The sheep was stuck in its remote pasture for at least two years.

“Britain’s The sheep named “the loneliest sheep” in the island nation’s press has finally found a new place to live in Scotland, reports news agency Reuters.

The sheep was nicknamed after two paddlers chanced upon a sheep grazing at the foot of steep cliffs in the Cromarty Firth in Scotland two years ago. Even though the animal couldn’t get out of its isolated pasture, it still had enough grass and water to live on.

The sheep was finally roped to safety on November 4th and a few days later found a new home at Dalscone Farm near Dumfries, Scotland.

As Fiona the hair of the sheep named since then had grown long, but otherwise the animal seems to be in good condition.

“It has had virtually unlimited grass to eat for two years. We would call it a fat sheep”, described the sheep shearer who participated in the rescue operation Cammy Wilson For the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

To the sheep rescue operation is also received criticism from an animal protection organization, according to which an animal that roamed freely will be closed indoors for the winter. According to the organization, the sheep was originally supposed to be transported to an animal protection area.

However, according to the animal farm and the authorities, the sheep seems to have adapted to its new home on the farm.

“This sheep is special, you can’t really describe it in any other way. It came here to a new environment and is completely calm,” Wilson describes to Reuters.

According to Wilson, the sheep even seems to enjoy the attention.

of the farmer of Dalscone Farm By Ben Best according to the sheep, the aim is now to get used to other people.

“The loneliest sheep in the world is no longer lonely,” Best describes For the British Broadcasting Company BBC.