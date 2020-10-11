“We will not give in to bluff or intimidation in the coming weeks”, Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune assured Franceinfo on Sunday 11 October, when asked about negotiations for a Brexit agreement. The subject will be discussed at the European Council scheduled for next Thursday and Friday. “We hope for an agreement and we are working on it”, with the British because “it is our common interest”.

The ball is also in the court of the British. In recent weeks, they have made a lot of agitation, disturbances, sometimes provocations. We remained very calm, because in this negotiation we must not allow ourselves to be intimidated and diverted from the objective. Clement Beaune to franceinfo

“We were also very clear that we do not want an agreement at all costs, continues Clément Beaune. We are not going to sacrifice the interests of Europeans, of our businesses, of our fishermen. If we explained to our fishermen that we have severely curtailed their access to the UK waters in which they fish and sometimes on which they depend for economic survival, they would say it is indecent and they would be right “, said the Secretary of State.

“We stand up tooth and nail on behalf of our fishermen, our farmers, our businesses and our citizens in general, and we will not accept a bad deal.” There will be “not agree to the discount”, summed up Clément Beaune.