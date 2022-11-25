Friday, November 25, 2022
Video: Brazilian student set his classroom on fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in World
Boy sets fire to his classroom in Brazil

Boy sets fire to his classroom in Brazil

Boy sets fire to his classroom in Brazil

The young man would have taken a gallon of gasoline in his backpack to his school in Rio de Janeiro.

A 12 year old student Last Tuesday set fire to his classroom in the city of mosquea region to the west of Rio de Janeiro, according to local media reports.

The boy, who has not declared his reasons for cause the fire, let alone bring a gallon of gasoline to your classroom, He was arrested by the Municipal Civil Guard and was charged with the crime of attempted homicide.

The events occurred at the Deoclécio Dias Machado Filho municipal school, who have not made a public statement on the matter.

Witnesses to the event assured that the young man wore a gallon of gasoline hidden in his backpack. He asked permission to go to the bathroom, and when he returned, he spilled the gasoline at the entrance of the room. He quickly took out a lighter from his pocket and used it to light the fire and generate like this. panic in the classroom.

The moment of greatest anguish occurred when the student closed the classroom door and prevented his teacher and classmates from leaving.

Officials of the institution they put out the fire immediately. No one was hurt, and the young man fled from the institutionhowever, members of the police managed to stop it in a street near the school. The authorities are still continuing the investigation to clarify the facts.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
INTERNATIONAL WRITING

