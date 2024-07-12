Mexico City.- A new scandal has shaken Brazilian football after a military police officer fired a rubber bullet at a Gremio Anápolis footballer, Ramón Souza, during an altercation in a Second Division match.

On Wednesday night there was a brawl between players from Gremio and Centro Oeste. Security officers intervened, but one of them lost control and fired his weapon at the footballer. The Specialized Police Company is already preparing the corresponding sanction.

“A horrible, incredible and criminal act by someone who should be concerned about the safety and integrity of the people who were there at the Jonás Duarte Stadium.

“July 10 is marked by a violent, dirty and horrible act against one of our players, which will never be forgotten,” Gremio said.

The video shows the police officer threatening the players and shooting the goalkeeper Ramón Souza in the left thigh, who jumps back in fright.

“GEA reports that it will take appropriate measures to ensure that the person responsible is punished and justice is done, so that this criminal act does not go unpunished,” the union stressed.

The team doctor provided first aid to Souza.

“After receiving treatment, goalkeeper Ramón Souza is not at risk of losing his injured leg or his life,” the club said.