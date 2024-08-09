A video clip circulated on social media showed the moment the plane crashed.

The airline Voipas confirmed in a statement that a plane heading to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo crashed with 58 passengers and a crew of four on board.

The statement did not mention the cause of the accident.

Firefighters confirmed that the plane crashed in the city of Vinhedo, but did not provide further details.

The fire brigade dispatched crews to the scene.

Brazilian television network Globo News showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke rising from what appeared to be the fuselage of the plane in a residential area full of houses.

Additional footage on the Globo News website showed the plane drifting vertically downwards, spinning in a spiral as it fell.

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand for a minute of silence.