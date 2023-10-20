A video went viral through social networks in which a group of workers is seen hanging from the ropes of a scaffolding that collapsed in Sao Paulo, Brazillast Tuesday, October 17.

The incident, which occurred in the structure of a construction that was more than 100 meters high, caused death from one of the workers who was at the scene.

How did the accident happen?

The accident occurred around 4:00 pm, on Rua José Vicente Cavalheiro, near the Parque da Cidade Shopping Center in São Paulo. In response to the incident, ten fire unitswho also had the support of a helicopter.

Four employees were rescued from a scaffold and one of them required medical attention. The injured man reported body pain and was taken to the emergency room in Campo Limpo, also in the South Zone of the capital.

How were the hanging employees rescued?

Lidiane Dias, an employee at a barbershop next to the project, saw the moment when the structure collapsed. According to the woman, the employees were left hanging for a few minutes until they were rescued with the help of a crane used at the scene.

“The noise was very loud, many things fell. The structure collapsed and we couldn’t see where the debris fell because it was inside the construction site. There are still many ambulances, firefighters and helicopters around here,” he told GLOBO approximately half an hour after the accident.

Whose construction is it?

The work is carried out by the construction company Eztec. On the project website, the company says that towers built at that address have up to 134 meters high.

In a note to GLOBO, the construction company said that it “deeply regrets” the accident and that, “despite the existence of safety and protection equipment, due to a fatality, one of the workers died“.

“The case is under investigation and, at this time, what is known is that there was an accident on the work and safety platform. The company will follow all the recommendations of the competent authorities“he added.

GDA / GLOBE

