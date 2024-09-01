It was a historic, crushing rout that was seen this Saturday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, where Brazil had a dream debut at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, beating newcomers Fiji 9-0.

This is the third time that this score has been recorded in the tournament, the largest in history. The first was on August 23, 2012 in Kobe (Japan), where North Korea beat Argentina, and the second, on November 13, 2016, in Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea), where the local team lost by the same score against Brazil.

Brazil has made it clear that it is a candidate to fight for the World Cup title, after dominating at will in South America, where it has won all editions of this category of tournament in Conmebol.

Brazil’s nine goals against Fiji

The resistance of the Oceanic team had already run out after 4 minutes: Lara caught a bad clearance from goalkeeper Amelia Vakaloloma and gave Brazil the lead.

At 9, Vi Amaral received the ball on the edge of the area after a corner kick from Lara and had time to position himself and cross it to Vakaloloma’s right-hand post. A great goal.

Vi Amaral repeated the feat in the 23rd minute, with a goal very similar to the previous one, but with a more frontal shot and a ball that entered at a much higher height, near the corner of the Fijian goalkeeper’s right hand.

After her double, Vi Amaral went from scorer to assister and laid on the ball for Natalia Vendito to finish with her right foot in the six-yard box to make it 3-0 in the 27th minute.

A minute later, Natalia Vendito repeated the feat, this time with a scissor kick after a pass from Milena. It was already 5-0 and that was the end of the first half.

As if Fiji needed more misfortune, a penalty was converted by Priscila, who had just won the silver medal in Paris 2024, into a goal for 6-0 in the 49th minute.

Everything Brazil kicked was a scoring threat, and Milena, with a shot from about 35 meters, placed it in the corner to score the seventh goal of the match.

Even luck was on Brazil’s side. In the 81st minute, Fernanda de Almeida ran over a cross from Gil Fernández and ended up scoring 8-0 with a strange rebound. Her momentum caused her to crash into the post, with no consequences.

And in the 86th minute, the historic rout was sealed with a cross from the left by Milena and a great header, unmarked, by Gisele, to seal the final 9-0.

