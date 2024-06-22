Brazil came to the Copa América in the United States to try to recover the continental title, which it had won in 2019, and to leave behind the bad image it has shown in the South American qualifying round, in which today it occupies sixth place, with just seven points. .

That revenge plan included a change of coach: Fernando Diniz left the position of coach and Dorival Junior, James Rodríguez’s former coach in Sao Paulo, arrived in his place.

Dorival Junior Photo:Efe Share

In the midst of its intention to recover its prestige, the ‘Seleção’ also began a crusade: it wants foreigners, especially those who speak English, to banish the zeta from its name.

Brazil begins campaign so that English speakers do not use the Z in their name

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) presented this Thursday a campaign called “This is Brazil”. With it, he seeks to stop using the word Brazil, with a z, and adopt its name in Portuguese. “Because Brazil is written with an s!” is the idea that is sold.

Through a video released on the CBF’s social networks, the soccer authorities of that country show in detail what their plan is. They are based on very football-like images.

“The idea that the ‘Z’ is “rigid, square, graceless,” while the ‘S’ of Brazil, the spelling of the name of the Latin American giant in Portuguese and Spanish, is full of ‘curves, of life,’ reviews the AFP agency.

The Brazilian singer Jorge Aragão is the one who provides the background voice of the audiovisual piece. “How do you have such a square letter in a country where you play with a rounder ball? Our dribbling is born in the shape of an ‘S’, we even transform what is square into a ball or a goal,” says Aragão.

The video shows historic goals of the Brazilian National Team: from Roberto Carlos’s extraordinary free kick against France in a friendly in 1997, until Carlos Alberto’s fourth and final goal in the victory against Italy in the 1970 World Cup final.

The CBF also issued a statement with the spirit of the campaign. “The letter ‘S’ is used as a symbol of the spirit of our people, representing the smile, samba and ginga (capoeira martial art movement) that characterize our culture,” he said.

The idea is also part of a communication strategy to win back part of the ‘scratch’ fans, who have distanced themselves from the team due to poor results in recent times. It should be remembered that Brazil has not been world champion since 2002.

Furthermore, with the campaign, the CBF is trying to rebuild its relationship with the fans who became distanced due to the fact that some conservative sectors have appropriated the team’s symbols, especially the ‘yellow’ shirt.

Brazil, ready for its debut in the Copa América

Those led by Dorival Junior will debut this Monday in the Copa América: they will play against Costa Rica in Inglewood (California). The two teams share zone, D, with Colombia and Paraguay, who will play that same day in Houston.

