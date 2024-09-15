North Korea did not need to score a goal this time, but they remain firmly in search of their third World Junior Women’s title. This Sunday, they qualified for the semi-finals of the U-20 Women’s World Cup by defeating Brazil 1-0 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

According to the criteria of

The North Koreans continue their perfect campaign in this tournament. They beat Argentina 6-2 and Costa Rica 9-0 and beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win Group F of the tournament. And then, in the round of 16, they defeated Austria 5-2.

In this Sunday’s game, a single goal was enough for them to get into the top four teams in the tournament.

Brazil vs. North Korea Photo:Jaiver Nieto. THE TIME Share

The goal that qualified North Korea for the semi-finals

In the 49th minute, Jon Ryong-Jong’s cross from the left found Chae Un-Yong on the edge of the area, who had time to stop it with her chest, backtrack to outside the 18-o’clock line and unleash a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Rillary.

North Korea even had one more chance to increase the score when Spanish referee Marta Huerta awarded a penalty, but then had to reverse the decision when the video review revealed that the infraction did not exist.

North Korea is seeking its third world title in this category, after winning in 2006 and 2016. It now awaits the winner of the quarterfinal between the United States and Germany, which will be played tonight at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, in the semifinals.

SPORTS

More Sports News