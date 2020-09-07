Franklim Scheleger, DJ Frank by his stage name, had never played in a football stadium. But his first time, the 29-year-old Brazilian artist, experienced it in a very specific context, marred by the coronavirus pandemic. In Rio de Janeiro, the Maracaña stadium, closed to the public, now hosts very silent matches. A situation that the Fluminense football club remedied by hiring a disc jockey.

“The challenge is to be in tune with the reactions“facing the game, explains Franklim Scheleger, who has many sound loops to recreate the typical atmosphere of Maracaña. With his fingertips, DJ Frank unleashes the passions of supporters whose songs, boos and other broncas have been recorded beforehand. . “The fans have a specific song for each moment of the match: when they cheer there is a specific song, when we concede a goal there is another, so that the team does not fall apart“, underlines Franklim Scheleger, himself a supporter of the club.

The Fluminense club may need the services of DJ Frank for several more months. In Brazil, the second country in the world most bereaved by the pandemic, the health situation remains very worrying: 447 people died of Covid-19 on the only day of Sunday, September 6, a figure higher than that of the United States on the same day (406 deaths). In total, Brazil has 126,650 deaths for 4,137,521 reported cases of Covid-19, according to an official report published Monday, September 7.

