Video: brave dog lost a paw while saving his owner from a robbery

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
In Costa Rica, a dog saved its owner from being robbed.
In Costa Rica, a dog saved its owner from being robbed.
The mascot was shot when it confronted the thief. The event happened in Costa Rica.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Cameras captured the moment when a puppy saves its owner from being robbed; however, she is shot in her leg and they end up pointing it at her, in the city of Tibás in Costa Rica.
(Also read: The macabre murder that ‘tiktokers’ discovered when recording a viral video).
A video was broadcast through social networks in which a man can be seen walking calmly with his pet on public roads, when, suddenly, two subjects appeared on a motorcycle and tried to snatch his cell phone.
Seeing the scene, the dog, of the American Staord breed, did not hesitate to attack the subject who got off the motorcycle to get him away from his caretaker. The passer-by then ran, while the loin followed the offender, who finally scared him away by firing a weapon.
(Of interest: After video, woman known as ‘Tasmanian devil’ was called to social work).
(You can read: Tiktok: Man gives his mother a washing machine and the reaction was unexpected).
amputation
The animal suffered an injury to one of its extremities and, according to ‘Telenoticias’, had to undergo an amputation.
“Please, let the puppy be well”, “That’s why one and a million more times… these beautiful little angels don’t deserve us”, “I applaud that puppy”, “That puppy deserves an award”, “The best friend of man”, “That puppy is a hero”, are some comments from Internet users.
(Keep reading: Video: A boy’s moving reaction to seeing his mother in a wedding dress.)
*With information from La Nación
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #brave #dog #lost #paw #saving #owner #robbery
Leave a Reply