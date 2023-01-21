Video: brave dog lost a paw while saving his owner from a robbery

Cameras captured the moment when a puppy saves its owner from being robbed; however, she is shot in her leg and they end up pointing it at her, in the city of Tibás in Costa Rica.

A video was broadcast through social networks in which a man can be seen walking calmly with his pet on public roads, when, suddenly, two subjects appeared on a motorcycle and tried to snatch his cell phone.

Seeing the scene, the dog, of the American Staord breed, did not hesitate to attack the subject who got off the motorcycle to get him away from his caretaker. The passer-by then ran, while the loin followed the offender, who finally scared him away by firing a weapon.

amputation

The animal suffered an injury to one of its extremities and, according to ‘Telenoticias’, had to undergo an amputation.

“Please, let the puppy be well”, “That’s why one and a million more times… these beautiful little angels don’t deserve us”, “I applaud that puppy”, “That puppy deserves an award”, “The best friend of man”, “That puppy is a hero”, are some comments from Internet users.

*With information from La Nación