Video: brave bars of Once Caldas invade the field after defeat with Alianza

In a tense week due to what happened on Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium with the acts of violence by the Los del Sur bar, of Atlético Nacional, a new event clouded the development of the 2023-I League.

Fans of Once Caldas, members of the Holocausto Norte bar, invaded the playing field and did not let the match that their team lost 1-2 against Alianza Petrolera finish. on date 14 of the championship.

The violent act occurred in the 89th minute, when Alianza Petrolera was winning 1-2, a result that plunges Once Caldas to the bottom of the League table and brings it closer to the relegation zone, to which it could fall on the next date if Atlético Huila triumphs.

Videos were released on social networks in which, in addition, it is seen how Once fans attack logistics personnel at the Palogrande stadium.

The central referee, Mauricio Mercado, declared the game over while the fans entered the field of play to protest the players.

The atmosphere was difficult from very early on, when the bus that transported the team to the stadium was stoned. They also threw bags of blood at them.

According to the authorities, the excesses left 20 people injured. A police car and a TV camera were vandalized.

