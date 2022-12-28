Culiacán.- A school age boy became so interested in routine of a clown who stopped caring about the environment and began to sing passionately the corrido ‘JGL’originally performed by Luis R. Conriquez and La Adictiva.

Was the triki clown who uploaded to his Instagram account ‘@payasotrikitriki_’ the video that went viral about the minor, who showed that part of the Mexican regional is part of the culture in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

He is also a creator of content on social networks, popular in the Sinaloan capital for his videos and the shows he has been giving for years, included the corrido dedicated to Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera in a segment of the routine.

The TrikiTriki Clown began “the general is missed too much in the capital of the corrido…”, the surprise of those present grew when the boy took the microphone and began to sing at the top of his lungs the piece composed in collaboration by Kike Torres / Giovani Cabrera.

“…the capital is Culiacán and it is not alone because its children live here, it is the boss, it is and was, it turns and stops the Earth if Joaquín orders it. One Friday my One Friday they stopped me in my car because I was walking Quickly, they told us “here we are patrolling 24/7″, don’t be scared if you look at checkpoints, and even less if you carry JGL caps”, the boy effusively said.

The video posted on Instagram a few days ago exceeded more than 40,000 likes, for its part, hundreds of comments were divided on the influence that the corrido “JGL” and others who talk about drug trafficking have on society.