Botswana’s President Makgweetsi Masisi has already got his hands on the 2,492-carat diamond recently discovered in a mine in the country by the Canadian company Lucara Diamond. “They mean everything to us,” he said, joking about the size of the find. Lucara did not reveal the gem quality of the stone (which allows it to be used in the jewellery sector), but its size makes it the second-largest rough diamond discovered to date. The first was the 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond, found in neighbouring South Africa in 1905. After being cut and polished, it became part of the British Crown Jewels.

The Karowe mine is known for producing large stones, with other significant finds including the 1,758-carat Sewelô and 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona diamonds. Botswana is the world’s largest diamond producer by value. Last month, the southern African country proposed a law that would force mining companies, once licensed, to sell a 24% stake in mines to local investors unless the government exercises its option to acquire the stake.