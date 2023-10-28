The Colombian Rafael Santos Borré was one of the protagonists in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 victory over Unión Berlin, on matchday 10 of the German Bundesliga. The ‘commander’ was a starter in the team led by Ole Werner, and like him he always brought damage to the rival defense.

It may be of interest to you: Yaser Asprilla, on a roll at Watford: see the Colombian’s great goal in England; video

The Barranquilla player caused the Berlin team’s defensive error and appeared for his team’s first goal: in the 38th minute, in a still ball play, Santos Borré went for the header and rose to connect the ball, but Robin Knoche, in his eagerness to anticipate, ended up scoring a goal against, with a header that left no room for reaction.

Although the referee did not give him the goal, the forward of the Colombian National Team he shouted as if it were his and went to celebrate on the side of the field with his teammates.

At minute 60, Unión Berlin was left with ten men, due to the expulsion of Rani Khedira, thus making things easier for Bremen who won at home and ended the game at the end.

Read here: Santa Fe self-destructed: it did not beat Huila and was practically eliminated

Rafael Santos Borré played the entire game and he witnessed Werder Bremen’s second goal, the work of Marvin Ducksch in the 75th minute: the attacker brought down a ball in the area and ‘baked’ the rival goalkeeper for the final 2-0.

With the victory, Werder Bremen climbed the standings and is now in 12th place with 9 points.

More news in EL TIEMPO