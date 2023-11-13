The match, which comes in Group Nine of the qualifiers for the European Championship 2024, was originally scheduled to be held on October 15, but was postponed due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Before the match, Kosovo police said in a statement that they had prepared a security operation to control the crowds and confront criminal acts and other activities that might accompany the football match, according to Reuters.

Many Palestinian supporters on social media called on Kosovo to prevent the Israeli team from entering the country.

The Kosovo fans booed and whistled after the Israeli national anthem was played.

Israel lost the match by a free goal, scored by Milot Rashica in the first half of the match.

Israel, which is seeking to reach the European Championship for the first time since it became a full member of the European Football Association in 1994, will play its next two qualifying matches, which have also been scheduled, in Hungary against Switzerland on November 15 and then Romania three days later.

Romania tops the group standings with 16 points from eight matches, followed by Switzerland with 15 points from seven matches.

Kosovo, in fourth place, will host Switzerland on November 18, before hosting Belarus three days later.

It is worth noting that Israel recognized Kosovo as a sovereign state in 2020, and the two countries established diplomatic relations.