Video | Bond-style, the police seized a boat speeding away empty in Florida

The police’s brave leap into the fugitive boat, which was speeding over 60 kilometers per hour, was successful.

To the boat the skipper fell into the water, but the boat itself continued at full power facing the waves off the city of Clearwater, Florida on July 30.

The boat had to be stopped. In addition to the Coast Guard, a police duo from Pinellas County went to handle the task.

Coast Guard employees had already thrown objects in front of the boat, which they hoped would get tangled in the propeller to slow down the speed, says New York Post -publication. This was not successful.

The speed of the boat was about 65 kilometers per hour when the police Jillian Constantin the skippered police boat got alongside it. Police Travis Fernandes escaped and managed to get on the deck of the boat, taking control of the boat. You can see the situation in the video at the beginning of the story.

A Pinellas County police Facebook update joked that Fernandes was doing his own dangerous stunts without a stunt performer. Van Halen’s song Jump was chosen as the background music for the publication.

Escape boat the original driver was also brought ashore safely. It is not known what caused him to fall overboard.

Constant has been the skipper of the police boat in the news headlines again recently, when he held the head of an exhausted manatee afloat for two hours, saving the animal.

