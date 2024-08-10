The politician paraded far from former minister Gilson Machado (PL-PE), candidate for mayor of the city

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was received by supporters on Saturday morning (August 10, 2024) during a motorcade on Avenida Boa Viagem, in Recife. The politician paraded far from former minister Gilson Machado (PL-PE), candidate for mayor of the city.

In videos circulating on social media, the politician can be seen surrounded by supporters wearing the colors green and yellow. Some people got into a fight in an attempt to touch the former president.

Watch (1min25s):

The former president has been in Pernambuco since August 7 to, according to him, “fulfill agenda” in the cities of Gravatá, Caruaru, Itambé and Recife.