Bolivia achieved its second victory in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. They defeated Venezuela 4-0 at the Municipal Stadium in El Alto.

The first goal of the match came in the 13th minute, when Ramiro Vaca beat Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo with a shot from medium distance that went into the corner.

The 2-0 was scored by forward Carmelo Algarañaz, in the 45+5 minute, from a penalty, after Colombian referee Wílmar Roldán sanctioned a hold in the area by defender Jon Mikel Aramburu.

Barely 46 seconds into the second half, Miguel Terceros increased the lead for the Bolivians, falling into the six-yard box to finish off a cross from the left by Roberto Fernández.

Young Enzo Eduardo Monteiro, 20 years old, in his first qualifying match, sealed the Bolivian victory in the 89th minute.

Bolivia, awaiting the rest of the day, is in seventh place in the table, with six points, which would put it in the play-offs for the World Cup.

