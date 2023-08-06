Sunday, August 6, 2023
Video: ‘Bolillo’ Gómez explodes and refuses to answer a question about the Junior crisis

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Close


Close

Bolillo GÃ³mez in Junior

‘Bolillo’ Gómez, on the left.

Photo:

Screenshot, Photo by Dimayor @Dimayor

‘Bolillo’ Gómez, on the left.

The video shows that the coach seemed to lose the filter. There is outrage at his attitude.

Junior from Barranquilla can’t find victory. The shark box has not been able to raise its head this semester after several internal controversies, such as the departure of goalkeeper Sebastián Viera and midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero.

In the five games played this semester, there have been three losses and two draws. The last game, this Saturday against Unión Magdalena in Valledupar, ended 0-0.

After this situation, which has him penultimate in the table, the Antioquia coach Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez was questioned at the end of the commitment. But His reaction stunned the journalists present and caused outrage on social media.

‘Bolillo’ Gómez, furious, refuses to answer a journalist

Photo:

PHOTOS JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

In the press conference after the game, in which his team “was saved” after a controversial move due to a handball in Junior’s area, Gómez was questioned about the lack of results.

“Fifth game and still nothing. How to reverse the situation because the dates pass and it does not add up to three? Will it continue to hold out or will it step aside?” asked Breinner Arteta, from ‘Telecaribe’.

‘Bolillo’, visibly upset, did not answer the question and said: “The following”.

His attitude has been criticized on social networks.

More news

SPORTS

