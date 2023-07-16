A client of Bodega Aurrerathe company of the type of turn that remains in trend due to its low prices, by having the character of ‘Mamá Lucha’ as a marketing strategy, impressed the recommend a cheap product that you should buy in Sinaloa.

Consumers like the videos of employees and customers when visiting businesses, because they tell their experiences with brands, thus they discover secrets and even ways to always take advantage of promotions, this time, on a recommendation from a woman when she went to Bodega Aurrera, left surprised by the way to save.

Internet users did not miss the discount and made a client of Bodega Aurrera go viral, the self-service store in Mexico that was originally owned by the Mexican company Almacenes Aurrera and currently by the Mexican subsidiary of the Walmart corporate, which also runs Sam’s Club.

A young woman from Sinaloa, visiting the retail business founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958, which kept the name of ‘Clothing Center’, He let us see a great offer that he found, for which he immediately shared it with his followers.

Is about Elisa Felisha, a Mazatlan who almost reaches a million followers by sharing the purchases he makes every day, saving tips, visits to stores and even how he looks at La Casa de los Famosos every day.

It was through the TikTok social network, where after sharing on her account ‘@elisa_felisha’, how happy she was to find a product at Bodega Aurrera, for which she shared the recording along with the description: “I always look for little jewels at good prices”.

During the viral video, the girl from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, when she was in the supermarket known for the low cost of the basic basket, found a glass bowl for 55 pesos, which is why she immediately bought them, since they are essential for home.

