Fans of the Boca Juniors team were worried about safety when they saw that a person was hanging on one of the stadium’s fences. At first, they believed that it was a minor who, probably, in the middle of his games or his curiosity had ended up in the heights.

with screams, several of those attending the field of Club Atlético Sarmiento in the city of Junín, insisted that the authorities help the little boy, because around him did not appear those who would be his parents. Faced with such neglect of those who were thought to be his parents, other fans approached him and detailed his face.

He was no curious child. A young man with dwarfism had climbed onto the net in his attempt to better appreciate the match between Boca and Sarmiento in the Argentine Professional League.

Yes, the man with the genetic problem had caused a sensation; it is not common for them to be seen there or on the streets. In fact, according to the United States National Library of Medicine, this condition affects between 15,000 and 40,000 people in the world.

“The dwarf does not get off, the dwarf does not get off,” the fans chanted amid laughter at the mistake of which they had been the protagonists. He even fanned the bars to hang out.

“It’s the best thing I’ve seen”, “this is spectacular”, “it only happens in football” and “it’s always good to enjoy the little joys”, commented Internet users on the footage shared on social networks that already exceeds 500 thousand reproductions.

BOCA moment of the afternoon, the voice of the stadium asked the boy who was hanging to get off. HE WAS A DWARF AJAJAJAJJAA THE DWARF DOESN’T GET DOWN pic.twitter.com/pdUrEPfCVN – Tati🇦🇷🇨🇴🇵🇪🇵🇾🇦🇲 (@TatiiiCABJ) October 12, 2022

Encouraged by this and a hundred other fans, Boca Juniors beat Sarmiento 1-0 and reached 48 points, placing them in first place in the table with a chance of winning the title. Only behind him are Atlético Tucumán and River Plate -the latter experienced a strong setback after the announcement that coach Marcelo Gallardo’s contract will not be renewed-.

