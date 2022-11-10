No, your eyes don’t lie – the person behind the wheel of this genuine BMW M2 is wearing VR glasses. The German car brand has something new that they call ‘///M Mixed Reality’. Our keyboard works fine by the way. Here, ‘game elements such as obstacle avoidance’ are added to the driving. Indeed, in the real world we always smash right through it.

If we may quote a cliché, with the VR glasses you can do a kind of Mario Kart-driving like circuits, but with a real BMW M2. On this track you have to drive through gates and collect BMW coins. If we’re really honest, we’d be terrified of hitting something “in real life.”

BMW is entering into a partnership with Epic Games for this ‘mixed reality’. You know that name from the monthly bank statement with the description ‘Fortnite Battle Pass’. You may also know the game developer from the Unreal Engine. You can assume that the force feedback is fine with this game.