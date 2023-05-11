BMW is testing the next-generation M5, a plug-in hybrid.

With the next generation M5, the 4.4 liter V8 no longer has to do it alone. The hottest 5 Series gets help with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The downside, more weight. The advantage, more horsepower!

BMW is testing the M5 plug-in hybrid at the Nürburgring. The car was snapped by CarSpyMediavia YouTube.

Photo credit: @spotcrewda via Autoblog Spots

