Always annoying when you see someone in the distance and think to yourself ‘okay, walk normally’. At that moment you always suddenly forget how to walk normally. We think something similar is going on with these BMW drivers – all the cameras are on them. First an X6 forgets how to take a turn and then a BMW M5 almost drifts into a Mercedes van.

Perhaps the driver should not have put himself in this situation, but he reacts fairly adequately and straightens his car just in time. Delivers nice images for viewers at home. We’ve fast-forwarded the video to the right moment for you. The X6 uses its turn signal neatly at the last minute.