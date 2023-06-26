If you drive a little further – and fortunately that is quite possible in Germany in some places – you will be at the Nürburgring from the Netherlands within four hours. Not a bad score for a weekend getaway. For people from England it is slightly different; they soon have to travel for at least ten hours. Then you better make sure you don’t get banned right away.

The BMW driver in the video below has to slow down for cleanup work. Track workers have set up pylons and it looks like some liquids need to be cleaned up. The driver of the M3 apparently wants to take a look and is summoned to continue driving. Logically; because he’s holding up traffic.

Apparently he disagrees and he pulls away from the track employees with a smoky burnout. An efficient way to get a job ban. The BMW M3 would therefore not have been seen on the track for the rest of the weekend. He was spotted on the public road next to the Nürburgring while doing a serious burnout.

How does a job ban work?

If a marshall sees you doing something that is not allowed (which was not very difficult in this case), he will pass it on to a colleague at the exit, the filmmaker of the video below explains to TopGear Netherlands. If you leave the Nordschleife, you will be told that you are banned from the Nürburgring for the rest of the day or the rest of the weekend.