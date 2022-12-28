Haters will say that a BMW 3 Series Compact already looks like it has been hit from behind from the factory. This driver clearly had more love for his BMW and is – quite understandably – fed up with his crash at the Nürburgring. You can see it in the video at the bottom of the page, where a lot of other crazy things happen.

The video starts with a big cloud of dust and a Porsche with its rear bumper against the guardrail. A little further on is the BMW that has damage to the front and the back. The driver did not quickly stand behind the guardrail (which you have to do), but first has to physically express his frustration by throwing his helmet against the ground.

There’s a lot going on in the crazy video

It’s a pretty bizarre video anyway. Ahead is another Porsche with damage along the crash barrier. Here too, the occupants are not behind the crash barrier, but are free to watch their car on the track. In the meantime we have not seen a single yellow flag. It seems that the BMW Z4 Coupé will eventually also stop to help itself.

But why are so many people crashing in such a short time? And where are the track marshals? When the video was recorded is not described. It must have been read a little longer since the Nürburgring is currently closed and it is still very green along the track.

#VIDEO #BMW #driver #reacts #appropriately #accident #strange #Nürburgring #crash #video