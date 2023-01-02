Police work can be pretty tricky, but occasionally the cops get lucky and the offenders just come to them. After a meeting, the driver of the BMW shows his drifting skills to the delight of the spectators. Our public office obliges us to say that, of course, he should never have done that. Foe, etc.

A helpful car spotter is already shouting to warn the BMW, but the driver has clearly not heard this. Without realizing it, he drives into a Mercedes police car. Then go and explain to uncle agent what you think just happened. You can see the fragment below in a compilation of 2022. The video was therefore recorded a bit earlier.

The fine is unknown, the car is for sale

If you are impressed by the BMW 118i, then you should visit the well-known online sales websites. We happen to see that this red BMW is currently for sale. It will undoubtedly not be cause and effect, although we do not know how high a possible fine was. In any case, we think you should inspect the rear tires during the test drive.