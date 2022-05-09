A quiet street, a large piece of asphalt, little traffic and a rear-wheel drive. We get it. Or no, we mean: irresponsible and dangerous. The BMW driver below in Siercza, Poland, could not resist the temptation to put down a small drift in his 3-series Convertible. Unfortunately, he overlooked the police car.

The officer saw the drifting BMW and did not appreciate the sideways action. He did not award style points, but did award six penalty points for the driver’s license. Plus another approximately 1,000 euros fine. The BMW was also not in top condition and the police confiscated the registration certificate of the car. The driver will probably have to fix his car first.