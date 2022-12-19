We are often confronted with the fact that you can no longer do everything you used to do. A night out or an afternoon at the gym are already a bit more difficult, not to mention the morning after. This old BMW 7-series diesel does not seem to suffer from that, even after 500,000 kilometers. He shows that on the Autobahn.

The old BMW 730d dates from 2004 and is a member of the E65 generation. Despite some scratches on the exterior, the old Bimmer still looks fine, especially for its age. Since it was built before 2005, it comes with M57 engine without update. As a result, it is less strong than its successors, but that should not spoil the fun when you put it on the Autobahn let go.

Specifications of this BMW 7-series

The 3.0-liter six-in-line diesel had a nice 215 hp and 500 Nm when it was announced. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h took exactly eight seconds. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox. The top speed is somewhere around 240 km/h. Eighteen years later, he still comes suspiciously close to that.

In the best run on the Autobahn in the video below, the 7-series diesel reaches a speed of 240 km/h on the speedometer (235 km/h on the GPS tracker). Except for a report that there is a defect in the gearbox, the BMW gives no kick. Check out the footage below and try not to get distracted by our talkative driver.