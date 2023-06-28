Celaya, Guanajuato.- Gunmen attacked two members of the Celaya Municipal Police, leaving one of them dead on the spot and the other seriously injured, this Tuesday afternoon.

They were shot when they entered Paseo de Los Olivos avenue, the news outlet Periódico Correo publishes.

The bullets hit several civilians, who were injured, it adds.

Neighbors of the Los Olivos neighborhood made several calls to 911 to report heavy bursts of bullets at the main entrance of their settlement.

When authorities came, they saw a patrol from the Celaya Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) outside a taco stand, and five people were lying in the business with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived, who confirmed that a police officer was already dead; another agent was transferred to receive medical attention, and was reported serious.

In addition, three civilians, including a pregnant woman, were also transferred to different hospitals for gunshot wounds.

Videos of the minutes after the attack circulated on the networks: one shows an injured person being put on a patrol to transfer him immediately (apparently he was the policeman who was injured).

Unofficially, it was said that gunmen in a vehicle arrived outside a convenience store, located on Paseo de Los Olivos avenue, and suddenly began firing bursts of high-powered weapons at police officers and civilians. Then they fled.

policewoman shot

On Tuesday noon, a shooting attack was reported against a surveillance booth in the Rosa Linda neighborhood, in which a woman from the Celaya auxiliary police died.

The murdered policewoman was identified as María “N”, with four years of permanent service at the integration center.

Paramedics could only confirm his death.