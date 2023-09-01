Video: bloody attack by fans against the Newcastle captain

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jamaal Lascelles was injured after the heavy fight.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
British police reported Tuesday that they are investigating a violent altercation in which Jamaal Lascelles, Newcastle club captain, was allegedly involved in the center of this northeast England city.
The Police of Northumbriannorthern English, has indicated that it received the notice at dawn on Sunday, August 20.
What happened
“The agents went (to the place), but it is believed that those involved had already left the place before they arrived,” law enforcement told the BBC.
A video of the incident, which occurred in west gate road in the center of Newcastle, was posted on social media.
In it you can see some individuals punching and kicking each other as the fight spreads down the street. At the moment Newcastle has not made any comment on the matter.
Lascelles, 29, joined Newcastle in 2014 from Nottingham Forest and he has played 225 games since then, although he has not yet played a single minute in the current 2023-24 season.
Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle) is sorti in boîte de nuit with son petit frère et un ami dans la ville de Newcastle.
Il a été attaqué par un groupe de 8 hombres et évité de justesse des jets de bouteilles de vodka…
(@JosephBrownJrno) pic.twitter.com/pvr1yt35js
—Footballogue (@Footballogue) August 29, 2023
