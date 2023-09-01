Video: bloody attack by fans against the Newcastle captain

British police reported Tuesday that they are investigating a violent altercation in which Jamaal Lascelles, Newcastle club captain, was allegedly involved in the center of this northeast England city.

The Police of Northumbriannorthern English, has indicated that it received the notice at dawn on Sunday, August 20.

(Colombian National Team: what was Néstor Lorenzo’s bet in the call-up? Analysis) (The Colombian National Team bets on the revolution of the forwards)

What happened

“The agents went (to the place), but it is believed that those involved had already left the place before they arrived,” law enforcement told the BBC.

A video of the incident, which occurred in west gate road in the center of Newcastle, was posted on social media.

In it you can see some individuals punching and kicking each other as the fight spreads down the street. At the moment Newcastle has not made any comment on the matter.

Lascelles, 29, joined Newcastle in 2014 from Nottingham Forest and he has played 225 games since then, although he has not yet played a single minute in the current 2023-24 season.

(Shakira and Piqué: they reveal a secret, why do you prevent your children from being with Clara Chía?)