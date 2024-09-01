Ciudad Juarez.– The blockade of Paseo De la Victoria and Tapioca Street will remain in place until Rafa is found, protesters said.

This afternoon, some teachers from Conalep Juárez II attended the demonstration.

Since this afternoon, Rafa’s family, friends, neighbors and citizens have joined in this cruise.

It was initially closed due to misinformation that the search for Rafa had been suspended.

However, Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar went to the scene to reiterate to the family that the order was to search for him until he was found.

Tonight, he argues that they will maintain this blockade until they find Rafa.

Elements of the Road Safety Coordination raise flags shortly before the intersection to divert traffic to alternate routes, which decreased considerably.