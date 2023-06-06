San Luis Potosí.- Without a doubt, we can find impressive videos on TikTok such as the recording of a user who caught a blind man singing just like Luis Miguel.

on the account of TikTok @sloveuu____, the video of a man with blindness problems but with an impressive talent singing just like Luis Miguel.

The video was captured in San Luis Potosí, where you can see a man with an impressive voice singing songs from “El Sol” from Mexico.

“Today the air smells of you“, is the song that the blind man is singing, who holds a glass in his hand waiting for people to give him money.

VIDEO: Blind man sings like Luis Miguel in San Luis Potosí

Users reacted to the viral video and left thousands of comments.

“Ufff what a talent, it’s one of Luis Miguel’s difficult songs, please support him“.

“There’s a reason nobody sings that song in karaokebut this carnal does it very well”.

“This boy sings excellent, he performs in the center of San Luis Potosí. He is blind. Let’s make it viral please.”

