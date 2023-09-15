Do you also think the only problem with the Lamborghini Urus is that it has too few wheels? The solution here is with a Urus 6×6.

Six-wheeled vehicles are essentially very useful. Cars like the Mercedes-AMG G63 6×6 prove that it is also a bit trendy. That thing is very capable on the dirt, but those devices often don’t see much more than a shopping street in London or Dubai.

Lamborghini Urus 6×6

According to many, a fashionable car could benefit from a 6×6 treatment. What about the Lamborghini Urus.

Well, so someone did. The video above RDBLA shows an Urus that has been converted into a six-wheeler. Some images are circulating, but information continues to arrive piecemeal. For example, we do not know who owns or for whom the car belongs to and whether the third axle is also functional or simply rolls along. The car is also not finished yet, the rear lights and hood are still missing. We do see some nicely finished sheet metal to extend the roofline.

This article Video: bizarre Urus 6×6 really exists! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Video #bizarre #Urus #6×6 #exists