If there is another science teacher who wants to teach an uninterested class about centrifugal force, this video is a great example. In the video you see how the driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser is innocently playing in the surf somewhere in Kuwait, but makes exactly the wrong steering movement.

The FJ Cruiser's wheel gets caught in the loose sand, causing the Toyota to somersault. The car almost manages to land back on its wheels without hitting the roof, but not quite. The driver is clearly not wearing a seat belt, because it flies out the side window. Fortunately, he gets a relatively soft landing, which means he escapes with minor injuries, according to the description.