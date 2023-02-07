At least 5,000 people have died and another 25,000 have been injured in Turkey and Syria due to the two devastating earthquakes on Mondaywhile rescue efforts continue with the fear that there are still hundreds or thousands of people trapped under the rubble.

In Turkey, where the earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 had their epicenter, the official count already speaks of 3,432 deaths and 21,000 injuries. So far, rescue teams have been able to pull some 8,000 people alive from the rubble of the thousands of buildings that have collapsed.

Despite the fact that more than 30 hours have passed since the first earthquake, on Tuesday morning people continued to be found alive in several of the ten provinces in the southeast of Turkey most affected by the disaster.

In Syria, immersed in a civil war for more than a decade, the information on victims comes, on the one hand, from the Government of Bashar al-Assad and, on the other, from the last enclave of the country controlled by the opposition, surrounded by government forces supported for Russia.

The total count indicates that in this country 1,552 people have died and another 3,549 have been injured.

The White Helmets, a group of rescuers that operates in the areas in the hands of the opposition, warned on Tuesday that “time is running out“ and recalled that “hundreds” of people are still trapped.

“Every second can save a life, we call on all humanitarian organizations and international organizations to provide material support and help“, urged the volunteers on their Twitter account, a social network in which a lot of content has been published about the catastrophe.

Impressive video of the birds warning about the earthquake

There have been hundreds of videos and images of the earthquake that have swarmed on social networks, causing shock among hundreds of users around the world. Precisely, one of the most viral recordings has been one that was taken moments before the accident, at dawn on Monday.

In the clip you can see how dozens of birds fly and sing frantically, waking up and alerting several Turkish citizens that at that moment they did not know what was about to happen.

According to the United States Geological Survey, birds may be able to detect earthquakes because their heightened senses could pick up seismic waves seconds before they sit on the surface.

Of course, there is no clear evidence that birds have this ability, much research is needed in this regard.

The cold and the political situation, aspects that hinder the arrival of aid at the border between Turkey and Syria

In Turkey, the Government has reported that more than 25,000 people are collaborating in the rescue efforts and, in addition, more than 2,700 rescuers from 65 countries have arrived or are on their way to the most affected areas. The low temperatures and the snow in the area, where there are also mountainous territories that are difficult to access, complicate the rescue tasks.

Earthquake last Monday in Turkey.

Two Iraqi and one Iranian planes loaded with supplies for those affected by the earthquake have also arrived in Syria, the first shipments of international aid received by the Syrian government to deal with the disaster, the official Syrian news agency ‘Sana’ reported on Tuesday. .

The Turkish authorities have managed to rehouse some 380,000 people in public buildings, and have organized the transfer of injured people by air and by boat to other provinces. In addition, the controlled evacuation of the affected provinces, where some 13 million people live, has begun. The Turkish government has allocated 12.1 million euros (13.3 million dollars) in urgent funds for the ten most affected provinces.

According to ‘Afad’, Turkey’s emergency agency, the affected area covers about 110,000 square kilometers. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that these earthquakes represent the biggest disaster suffered by the country since the 1939 earthquake in Erzincan, in eastern Turkey, which left more than 32,000 dead and caused a tsunami in the Black Sea. , located about 160 kilometers from the epicenter.

The head of state decreed seven days of national mourning, and schools in the affected provinces have been closed for a week. In addition, all sports competitions have been suspended until further notice.

