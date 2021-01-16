#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Clément Roche, 30, has accumulated diplomas to become an environmental expert. He is now doing the job of his dreams by being an employee for two years at theAssociation for the Protection of Wildlife (Aspas). Its mission is to transform the former hunting estate of Valfanjouse (Drôme) which it acquired in the Vercors thanks to donations, in a “wild life reserve” which aims to return “to the wild nature of the territories where it can express itself fully and freely. “

“This tree fell last year and, elsewhere, it would most certainly have been chopped before evacuating it, he explains to the magazine ‘1:15 p.m. on Saturday’ (replay). This is not going to be the case here. We are going to let nature evolve: to be born, to grow, to make a living and to die. Dead wood represents half of biodiversity. So if we remove it from our forests, we lose half of our biodiversity. We see the animals which have eaten the bark to find certain minerals necessary for their health… We find some hairs: the wild boars come to rub themselves to deworm themselves regularly so that their skin is no longer attacked by fleas, ticks, etc. “

No question of picking up the mushrooms

“The ‘rewilding’ is to let nature take its course, explains Clément Roche. We are going to erase a little the human imprint which is predominant everywhere and let this territory evolve without constraint and human actions. “ Here, the animals are no longer fed by humans. They must relearn how to feed themselves with what they find. Clement does not collect the magnificent mushrooms due to the principle of free evolution which requires not to collect anything: “It’s complicated to make people understand that we must not touch the mushrooms which are an integral part of biodiversity. We let them grow…”

So, are there too many men? “This is the question that comes up very often. Absolutely not! responds the member of this association who is not without meeting the hostility of hunters, breeders, farmers … Man is an integral part of biodiversity. Simply, he got into the habit, especially during the 20th century, of being ultra-dominant. This is currently leading to an unprecedented erosion of biodiversity. It is important that these zones are created with the idea of ​​sharing the territory a little better. “ Aspas limits its “wildlife reserves” to “the contemplative and immersive stroll, in love or curious.”

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.