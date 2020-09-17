#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Toulouse and its agglomeration, which is growing rapidly like most large cities, welcomes 15,000 newcomers each year… who will lose the equivalent of five days per year in traffic jams. Because in the prefecture of Haute-Garonne, all is not rosy for motorists. Yet more than half of them use their vehicle every day. Alone, most of the time. An all-car culture that is still well established …

At the wheel of his Porsche, Xavier goes on meetings in the four corners of the Toulouse metropolitan area. This entrepreneur only travels by car: public transport, for him, “depending on where you live, depending on your professional activity, it can be complicated “. The traffic jams do not bother him, he takes the opportunity to “take stock of your day, decompress”. Even stuck between two trucks, he sees nothing anxiety about his mode of transport.

“Right now, the ugly duckling is me!”

That evening, for “Special Envoy”, he picked up Jean-Marc, a cyclist with an ecological fiber, the time of his daily return trip. They will take three quarters of an hour to travel … 6 kilometers. “Well, I don’t envy you!” breathes his passenger.

He does not even remember his last traffic jam … This computer engineer gave up the car for fifteen years. On his bike, he travels between 12 and 15 kilometers per day. As for Xavier, he is sometimes exasperated by the way of driving of certain cyclists and, above all, tired of being pointed out as a polluter. “Right now, the ugly duckling is me!” he protests.

“Conditioned to have a car from 18 years”

Through Xavier and Jean-Marc, “Special Envoy” brought together two worlds that are opposed to each other. A man in a hurry, “conditioned to have a car from [s]are 18 years old “, from a rural environment where it is essential “to find the first job, to [s]go to the place of [s]studies, to go shopping “… and a lover of the great outdoors who dreams of a healthier city, where cars are relegated to parking lots.

Extract from "My life with or without a car?", a report to see "Special Envoy" on September 17, 2020.

