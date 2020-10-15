Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is often in the headlines for his special style. At this time, a video of Ranveer Singh is again in discussion. Actually, a bike rider has hit his car on Thursday. However, no one is harmed.

Ranveer Singh checked vehicle damage

It is being told that Ranveer Singh was returning from his car after completing the dubbing work. Meanwhile, a bike rider coming from behind collided with his car. In the video, you can see that Ranveer Singh gets down from the car and checks the damage and goes back and sits in the car.



Ranveer Singh retweeted PM Modi’s post

Recently Ranveer Singh shared a post on his Twitter handle about the prevention of Kovid-19. Retweeting PM Modi’s post, he wrote, “Let us all unite and fight against Corona.”

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film

Talking about the workfront, Ranveer Singh will be seen in director Kabir Khan’s film 83. His wife Deepika Padukone will also be seen in this film. The film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. The film was earlier scheduled to release in April but could not be made due to corona epidemic. Now the film will be released on Christmas.