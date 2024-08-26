Millionaires fell 2-1 in their visit to Sincelejo for the game against Eagles and the present of the team of Alberto Gamero is not the best in the second tournament of the year in Colombian football.

According to the criteria of

At nine minutes into the gameJohn Emerson Cordoba puse to the advantage of the visitor, the tie came through Guillermo Celis and the winning goal was scored Jorge Ramos.

Difficult

At the end of the match, a controversial play occurred in which the referee initially awarded a penalty in favor of the visitor after a foul on the forward. Leonardo Castro.

“That play had to be reviewed during the VAR and it was clearly seen that the Águilas player first touched the ball before knocking Castro down on the field. An action that the referee Luis Matorel “was not initially determined,” reported www.futbolred.com

The Millonarios players protested, but the decision was not changed and the Bogota team lost a match in which it did not play well and was left compromised in the standings.

“However, a few minutes before the end of the match, the game would again be under the controversy of Luis Matorel, after having determined another penalty for Millonarios after a knockdown by Jeisson Quiñonez about Jader Valencia in the area. However, Matorel would review the action in the VAR and annul it after having seen an interpretive offside,” said futbolred.com

Sports