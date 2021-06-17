Joe biden he got off “the beast”, the pseudonym of the presidential plane, at the Geneva airport and went to where the journalists accompanying him on the Air Force One plane were waiting.

Rarely do presidents of the United States speak on an airport runway, but this time, Biden, in addition to thanking the support he received from the leaders of the G7 and Europe for the US to regain its world leadership, he apologized to a CNN reporter that, at the end of the press conference, he had asked him a question that made him uncomfortable and to which he responded in a bad way.

“I owe the last person who asked me an apology. I shouldn’t have been a ‘so smart’ guy in the last answer I gave,” he said wryly. Biden, before boarding Air Force One.

But what happened?

And it is that the chief correspondent of the White House of CNN, Kaitlan Collins, asked him at the end of the press conference if he was confident that Putin will change his behavior after the summit.

.Between the rush to leave and the annoyance of the question, Biden turned and advanced on the reporter, to whom he answered without a microphone and in an annoyed tone. “I don’t trust him to change his behavior. What the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say that I trusted?“asked the president.

In turn, the President of the United States continued his statements to the CNN journalist, assuring her that what he told the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, was to be “direct” and to “change his position in the world. “.

“What I said was that we were direct, I said that what will change their behavior (Putin’s) is that the rest of the world reacts to them and reduces their position in the world, I do not trust anything. I only declare a fact,” he commented Biden.

Given this, Collins ended up asking the president of the United States how he could be sure that Putin is going to change. Biden answered bluntly: “If you don’t understand that, you are in the wrong job.”

Recall that, on Wednesday June 16, Biden and Putin held their first summit since the American became president last January at Villa La Grange, an 18th-century mansion in Geneva.