Mexico.- Although the federal deputies endorsed the elimination of the summer schedule in Mexico, initiative of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, AMLO, it seems that the mobile phones were not aware that there would no longer be a time change, because it confused a large populationfor which they woke up very early before their occupations.

Proof of this, videos began to circulate, of people who were standing in long lines waiting for different places to open, including the doors of the CDMX Metro, since a multitude of users, tried to get to their jobs.

In order to go to work, the Mexican population woke up an hour earlier, as the telephone alarms rang, as it was daylight saving time, although in border regions, there was a time change, not in Mexico City, For this reason, the crowd in the subway went viral, since it was not even rush hour, when there was a large crowd.

As shown by the ‘@maferjg17’ account, on the TikTok social network. This 2nd Sunday of April 2nd, hundreds of people were confused, since the mobile devices, automatically, had time change.

During the clip, it was shown that users waiting for the subway were scared and some were very upset, since they did not open the doors, they even wondered if there was a fault, when the reality is that their phones had betrayed them.

For this reason, the creator of the video added next to the scene: “like when the cell phone betrays you and advances you an hour, and everyone is very angry because they do not open the subway.”

Fernanda pointed out in the description of the publication, “do not panic, the hours are still normal”, making Internet users come to the conclusion: “Never seen before, half the population arrived for the first time, early to work”.