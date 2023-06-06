The video was posted on the “Cherengito TV” website on Twitter, and Karim Benzema, his brother, Anmar Al-Haili and his deputy appeared in it.

This comes less than 24 hours after the famous transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, revealed, minutes ago, that French star Karim Benzema signed a contract with the Saudi Al-Ittihad club that extends until 2025.

Fabrizio Romano added, in a tweet on his Twitter account, that the contract also includes an option to extend for another season.

The Spanish club Real Madrid announced the departure of its French legend, Karim Benzema, after 14 years that he spent with the royal club and achieved all possible titles, according to what was stated in the official announcement in a lengthy statement, which was published by the team’s official website, on Sunday.

Real Madrid described Benzema’s period as “unforgettable” and considered the French star “one of the team’s greatest legends.”

Karim Enzyma joined Real Madrid in 2009, and played 14 seasons with the team, during which he helped him win 25 titles, which is a record for any player in the Spanish club.

Among his titles are 5 European Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, and 4 Spanish League championships.