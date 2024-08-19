He real Madrid suffered a frustrating first draw in La Liga against Mallorca (1-1). At half-time, Jude Bellingham did not hesitate to question the decision-making of his three forwards.
Frustration was everywhere at Real Madrid after the 1-1 clash in Mallorca. The Merengues were controlled by a less-armed Iberian team. At half-time, tension was palpable in the Real Madrid ranks.
Jude Bellingham urged his three forwards to take more initiative in the corridor leading to the field. “You three, finish the actions, because running behind… is very difficult. Try, try, try. Create spaces and attack. “the England international told his teammates. Kylian Mbappé seemed to agree, adding: “We have to end our actions with something.” The tone was cordial but the criticisms were real.
Despite this useful and frank discussion between these stars, Real never scored a second goal. The White House missed out on two points at the start of this 2024-2025 season, something that FC Barcelona did not do.
The Blaugrana defeated Valencia CF despite the numerous absences in midfield. Beware that Madrid do not repeat the same pattern against Valladolid next weekend and are already four points behind their Catalan rivals.
