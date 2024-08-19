Jude Bellingham urged his three forwards to take more initiative in the corridor leading to the field. “You three, finish the actions, because running behind… is very difficult. Try, try, try. Create spaces and attack. “the England international told his teammates. Kylian Mbappé seemed to agree, adding: “We have to end our actions with something.” The tone was cordial but the criticisms were real.

The Blaugrana defeated Valencia CF despite the numerous absences in midfield. Beware that Madrid do not repeat the same pattern against Valladolid next weekend and are already four points behind their Catalan rivals.