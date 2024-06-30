England avoided a historic mistake in their round of 16 match at Euro 2024 against Slovakia. The Three Lions team had been losing since the 25th minute, after a goal from Ivan Schranz, and it seemed that elimination was inevitable. At 90+5, when it seemed like everything had already been said, Jude Bellingham appeared to tie the score at 1-1.
The Real Madrid player equalised in epic fashion. After a throw-in, Guehi managed to deflect the ball into the centre of the area with his head and Bellingham appeared to finish with a bicycle kick and finally beat goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka.
With this result, the team led by the much criticized Gareth Southgate forced the match to extend into extra time.
According to UEFA’s Euro 2024 regulations, if the score remains tied after 30 minutes of extra time, the team that advances to the quarter-finals will be decided by a penalty shoot-out.
Bellingham’s goal avoided a historic defeat for England. It must be remembered that the squad led by Southgate has Bellingham, the best player in LaLiga in the 2024/2024 season; Harry Kane, Bundesliga goalscorer and Phil Foden, the best player in the Premier League.
#Video #Bellinghams #miraculous #goal #England #tied #Slovakia
